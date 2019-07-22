The benefits of walking for physical and mental health

Summer is there! And lighter temperatures are an invitation to start any physical activity. Suitable for people of all ages, whether children or adults, walking is considered a cheap activity – free and can be done anywhere, anytime throughout the day – and does not require expertise.



Moreover, it has several benefits for physical and mental health, improving quality of life. For most people who are not used to doing any exercise, after a week of walking ten minutes a day, they can have a real effect on their bodies.



Apart from improving fitness, there are still several other benefits. See some of these benefits:



– It improves circulation: Several studies have shown that walking for about 40 minutes can reduce blood pressure 24 hours after the exercise ends. This is because during exercise, blood flow increases, causing blood vessels to expand, reducing pressure;



– It makes the lungs more efficient: the lungs also benefit when we walk. Gas exchange that occurs in these organs becomes stronger when we walk frequently. This causes a large amount of dirt to come out of the lungs, freeing it from phlegm and dust. To get greater results, hiking (as part of walking) is more recommended;



– That’s fighting osteoporosis: the impact of the foot on the floor has a beneficial effect on bone. Leg bone compression and movement of the entire skeleton while walking causes more electrical stimulation in our bones. It facilitates calcium absorption, makes bones more resilient and minimizes the risk of osteoporosis;



– It eliminates depression: during walking our body releases large amounts of endorphins, hormones produced by the pituitary, responsible for the sensation of joy and relaxation. When someone starts walking, hiking or snorkeling they automatically produce endorphins;



– This increases the sense of well-being: a short walk in green areas such as parks and gardens can significantly improve mental health, bringing benefits to moods and self-esteem, according to a study by the University of Essex.



– It makes the brain healthier: Walking every day is a good exercise to keep your body fit, improve health, and slow down aging. However, a study by the University of Illinois in the United States showed that the anti-aging effect of this exercise is also possible in relation to the brain by increasing its circuits and reducing the risk of memory and attention problems;

– It reduces drowsiness: Walking during the day causes our body to peak in the production of stimulant substances such as adrenaline. This substance makes the body more willing for hours after exercising. In addition, walking improves the quality of sleep at night;



– It keeps your weight balanced and slim: This is probably the most famous benefit of walking. If you are used to spending some energy and start walking, your body starts to have higher calorie demand which causes local fat burning;

– Diabetes: Insulin, a substance that is responsible for glucose absorption by body cells, is produced in greater amounts during walking, because the pancreas and liver activity are stimulated as they go along with increasing blood circulation in all organs.

From the many benefits discussed above, are you still lazy to start walking regularly?