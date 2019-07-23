How a VPN can be used for Android and for Netflix

The Netflix streaming service can definitely be called a revolutionary one. Having changed the rules of the game, it has become a really good alternative to ordinary television. And this is not surprising: it has a wide range of various TV series, movies, and TV-shows in good quality and for all tastes. Besides that, since 2013 Netflix has been producing its own films and series — they’re extremely popular and fascinating, and the high positions in the film charts just prove that!

As Netflix is attracting more and more viewers from all over the World, it was decided to make it paid. But one issue users don’t like has appeared. The viewer’s region defines the shows you may watch. It means that viewers from Europe, for example, can’t access all the diversity of films that are available at the U.S. territory.

To solve this issue, users decided to use VPN (Virtual Personal Network) that affords them to change their IP address and connect as if they are from another country. As Netflix gets losses from this activity, they’ve managed to increase the anti-VPN security in order to lesser VPN programs amount could connect to their servers.

If you are looking for an appropriate VPN for Netflix, you should choose between those extensions which are not free. You will not be able to use even the best VPN for Android or any other OS as a Netflix usually installed on systems working on Linux (PS4 and some smart TVs). As a rule, such programs have got a few servers in the United States, and afford you to switch between them in case of necessity. Besides that, in general, these programs can circumvent the Netflix system, so that you can enjoy your favorite movies any time you want.

It’s more and more difficult to be completely free on the Internet nowadays. The state just loves to put the screws to the ordinary user of the Network, it increasingly takes on the responsibility to decide for the person what he needs to do on the Internet and what does not. In response to this, a VPN was created. Virtual Private Network allows you to circumvent these absurd prohibitions and restrictions.

How it works?

Very simple. It works on a two-layer system, where the first layer is the internal network, and the second layer is the external network. Then the system identifies you and authentication occurs. The point is that the provider does not participate in the whole process, this is what allows you to bypass the blocking of sites.

What is VPN for Netflix?

This is an american entertainment company that delivers movies and TV shows, and also shoots its own. In some countries, this service is blocked, alas. But you want to watch your favorite movies and TV shows so much! This is where VPN comes to the rescue. Among other things, this program also masks your IP-adress, that is, if you are logged on to the Internet in Britain, the VPN will make it appear as if you are logged on to the Network from Germany.

Why VPN is so awesome:

– you protect your anonymity;

– you protected against hacker attacks and spyware;

– you get the opportunity to visit any sites that have been blocked by your provider;

– your online activity will be completely hidden.

And most importantly, you can enjoy Netflix. Installing VPN on a computer and using it is very simple, if you are able to install Skype on your PC, there will be no problems.

So feel free to throw off the ridiculous shackles of restrictions and be free. Your anonymity is now securely protected. VPN for Netflix will care about it.