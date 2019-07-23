What Type of Training is Boxing? 

With there being hundreds of different workout regimes that you can participate in, it is quite tricky to choose the one that best suits you. On the other hand, if you are aware of the results that you want to achieve, the decision is significantly easier.

We have to admit that for someone who wants to get into strenuous physical exercise and learn how to punch and defend themselves, the best option is boxing training. As one of the most popular sports, this type of training will allow you to get in shape and learn a few new things, even if your idea is not to become a professional.

Investing in starter or beginner equipment that includes a punching bag, gloves, and headgear will be more than enough for you to begin with. Oh yes, you will need hangers used to fasten your heavy bag to the ceiling as well. Talking about what type of training boxing is, we can’t give you a uniform definition due to the fact that there are a few workouts that it consists of.

Still, what we can tell you is that engaging in it will allow you to build strength in the upper body, as well as help you achieve perfect footwork (even though you will not be throwing any kicks). But what are the benefits of boxing and is this type of training the right one for you? Let’s take a look.

The Components of Boxing Training

As mentioned above, there are a few different workouts common for a traditional boxing class.

First of all, you are going to be doing a lot of footwork drills as these are essential if you want to do what Muhammad Ali once said and that is to “fly like a butterfly, sting like a bee.” Proper footwork will allow you to get in and move away to a safe distance from your opponent, thus acquiring the needed advantage for throwing that final blow. A footwork drill usually consists of pivoting and moving around for a certain interval and throwing a few punches while you are at it.

Another part of a traditional boxing workout program is gym work that includes squats, deadlifts, as well as exercises such as push-ups, pull-ups, and box jumps. These will all contribute to your explosiveness, and allow you to have an advantage once you step into the ring. As we said, boxing is a high-intensity sport and that is the reason why you need to be in perfect shape with good stamina.

Last but not least is sparring or punching a bag. This part of training usually includes finding your range, moving around, then maintaining your fighting pace, moving back, on the inside, and so forth. It usually lasts anywhere from 20 and 30 minutes, and serves as both cardio and technique training.

The Benefits of Boxing

Now that we know what type of training is boxing and what exercises are involved in this training, it is time to go ahead and look up a few clear benefits.

First of all, you will be developing overall strength. Yes we know, to most people it seems that boxing activates nothing but the upper body — they are wrong and as we mentioned above, there is a lot of footwork involved. This means that boxing is one of the best methods for building total-body muscle and getting in shape. Also, due to the amount of cardio that is constantly involved, it will help you burn fat, and along with the right diet, act as the best weight-loss method out there.

Apart from the benefits related to your physical strength, boxing is great for the mind as well. First, due to the high intensity, it will require that you are aware and present in the moment which is something that we forget about a lot. This means that you can practice mindfulness, keeping you in the moment.

Once done with boxing training, you will feel relieved and free of any negative thoughts or energy that were present beforehand. Additionally, it is one of the best ways to improve coordination, which is essential unless you want to get punched in the face over and over again.

Conclusion

We can’t say that boxing is a specific type of training as it includes a few different training regimes. Together these make for a high-intensity workout that will be of great benefit to your body and mind — so what are you waiting for? Get those gloves on and start punching!