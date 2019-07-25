Video of DK Metcalf running route at camp shows he's improving

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf has had issues with his footwork, which is why he fell to the second round of the NFL Draft.

He ended up becoming the final selection of the second round, which was much lower than where he was projected to end up.

And while it’s clear the Seahawks believe they can coach him up and develop him in the future, Metcalf still has a lot of work to do, judging by how much polishing was needed in this particular route.

.@Seahawks rookie WR DK Metcalf running routes with Russell Wilson.pic.twitter.com/4yOCn8Gs8c — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 10, 2019

But he did a much better job running this quick out route at training camp on Thursday, as you can see below. His footwork was much more polished.

DK Metcalf coming at you. pic.twitter.com/pKZTfD5faY — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) July 25, 2019

Metcalf is such a big target, and we’d love to see him develop into the dominant receiver he’s built to possibly become.