Aaron Rodgers tries to prank HC Matt LaFleur, fails miserably (Video)

It appears that Packers new head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers are already developing some chemistry.

There’s been a lot of talk about how Rodgers will allow himself to be coached by the 39-year-old LaFleur, who is only a few years older than him, especially given what happened with Mike McCarthy.

But their relationship appears to already be off to a solid start, as Rodgers had some fun with his head coach during training camp — making him believe he’d be drilled by a football while walking by.

LaFleur, however, did not bite.

Since the most asked question about #Packers training camp seems to be Aaron Rodgers' relationship with Matt LaFleur, here's a clip of 12 trying to pull a little pre-practice prank on his new head coach today. Looks like they get along just fine. pic.twitter.com/yfda1lE0kv — Ryan Rodig (@ryanrodigwfrv) August 1, 2019

Good try, good effort — AR12.