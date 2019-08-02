America’s Best Beaches for Water Sports

Your fitness routine does not need to stop while you enjoy a beachside vacation. “Whether you are looking for low-impact activities or extreme water sports, America offers plenty of scenic spots to build your fitness level right off the beach,” as the fitness experts from thegoodestate told us. While sunbathing and letting sea water wash over your bare toes are definitely worthy holiday pursuits, here are the three best American beaches for adrenaline-pumping marine adventures.

Jet Skiing and Paddleboarding in Miami

As slow-paced as it may look, stand-up paddleboarding requires strength, balance and endurance. The water activity is also one of the best ways to explore Miami’s pristine coastline and its spectacular background of the city skyline. Just like surf boards, paddleboards come in a variety of shapes and sizes—wider and longer boards offer more stability. Take in the views, as you use a paddle to proper yourself along the calm waters of Biscayne Bay. From June though to September, the Virginia Key Outdoor Centerorganizes night paddleboarding amid glow-in-the-dark plankton and views of downtown city lights. If you are looking to up the ante, jet skiing in the open waters of the Atlantic might be more to your liking. Perfect for adrenaline junkies, modern jet skis can reach the speeds of up to 65 miles per hour.

Snorkeling and Diving in Oahu

Fringed by stretches of white sand, the azure waters off the coast of the Hawaiian island of Oahu are home to abundant marine life. Snorkeling and scuba diving are some of the best ways to explore this fascinating underworld, as well as boosting your cardio health and overall strength. Some of the region’s best snorkeling can be found in Hanauma Bay, a protected marine conservation area, and Kahe Point Beach, which has been known to attract turtles, spinner dolphins and monkey seals. Those up for an underwater adventure of a slightly different kind can explore one of the area’s numerous wrecks, which today teem with coral and marine life. The more notable purpose-sank vessels include the Sea Tiger, a former Chinese merchant ship, the U.S.S Nashua, a navy tug boat, and the navy yard oiler YO-257. Alternatively, nature lovers can head to Makaha Caverns, a labyrinth of lave-formed underwater tunnels teeming with green sea turtles, octopi and various species of eel.

Surfing and Bodyboarding in San Diego

Consistent surf breaks and warm temperatures all year round make San Diego’s coastline a popular destination for surfers and bodyboarders. While there is little doubt that both activities are a lot of fun, they are also physically demanding, boosting both coordination and muscular performance. San Diego is well known for its range of surf conditions, including beach, reef, and point breaks, as well as exposure to all swell directions. The most reliable of San Diego’s surf spots, Del Mar boastsa good combination of sand bottom beach breaks and reefs. A great alternative to surfing, bodyboarding lets thrill-seekers ride the waves on their bellies. While the sport is easy and fast to learn, it can take a long time to master—just try riding your bodyboard standing up or dropknee style. The gentle waves of La Jolla are a great learning ground for beginners, while pros can hone their skills at the breaks of Mission or Windansea.

Enjoy Your Trip

Not all beach holidays are created equal. While some enjoy relaxing along a stretch of golden sand, cocktail in hand, others love the thrill of getting among the waves. If you are in this category, there are certainly plenty of options—some of them more physically demanding than others. As such, it never hurts to prepare yourself in advancefor the physical and mental demands of your planned activities. Happy travels!