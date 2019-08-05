Best Exercise Equipment for Home Workout

Introduction

A true gym expert understands that exercises are classified into different types, according to their effect on your body. Aerobics works on your cardiovascular system, improves your heart rate and oxygen intake, reduces your risk of heart disease, and more. Strength building exercises are another type; these focus on increasing your lean muscle mass while burning calories and enhancing weight loss. Flexibility exercises stretch muscles and joints and make them more pliable.

Based on this knowledge, when getting exercise equipment for a home gym, you have to pay attention to equipment from each of those classes. That is to give you well-rounded workout experience. So, outlined below are some of the best equipment for each of those classes of exercise.

Best Exercise Equipment to Work Out at Home

Schwinn 470 Elliptical Trainer

The Schwinn brand is synonymous with sturdy and reliable bikes; this does not change with their gym equipment. The 470 is both stable and light, perfect for home use. It is computerized and has display screens where you monitor different parameters. It is also Bluetooth and internet-enabled. So, you can download and transfer your workout data to MyFitnessPal, or the Schwinn Connect page. The structure of this machine has a strong center frame, and also an oversized crossbar to enhance the ease of your workout.

Features

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity

Two LCD monitors

Eddy Current Brake system

Four selectable user settings

20-inch Stride length

USB charging port

Telemetry monitoring

3G Cardio Elite Treadmill

Treadmills are a gym favorite because they are easy to use and adjust. People working out from home can also do this enjoyable workout, and the 3G Cardio Elite Treadmill is excellent fitness equipment for home workouts. It has all the features you would find in a hardcore gym treadmill. It is portable and doesn’t take up too much space. Its lengthy running platform is solid and very suitable for tall users. Although it is quite pricey, it has a good number of features like its one-touch controls, 15% incline, LCD screens, MP3 compatibility, quality audio output, and more.

Features

62-inch Platform length

Wireless heart rate belt

iPhone/MP3 connections

Three Display screens

XtremepowerUS Indoor Cycle Trainer

Riding a bike is a funfilled and easy way to workout. But it is a struggle when the weather is bad, or if you are in a location with little or no bike lanes available. The XtremepowerUS indoor cycle trainer is your best answer to this issue. It has a light, contemporary, and sleek design that would fit right into your home space. This stationary bike has an LED screen that is easy to read and use; it can monitor your speed, heart rate, time, distance, calories, and more. It also has adjustable and comfortable handle grips, and seats.

Features

Adjustable height

Chain drive mechanism

Two-way adjustable handles

Pedals with toe cages

LED monitor

Bowflex SelectTech 552

Hand weights are a must when doing strength-building exercises, from barbells to dumbbells. These exercise equipment have been improved upon, but the SelectTech 552 remains in a class of its own. This innovative product from Bowflex comes with a pair of dumbbells that carries up to 52.5 lbs. These are easy to use, turn the knobs on the dumbbells while they’re in their trays to select your preferred weight. With a minimum of 5 lbs and 2.5 lbs increments, any extra weight is left behind in the tray when you start lifting.

Features

A pair of Dumbbells

Solid rubber hand grips

Ergonomically designed stand

Adjustable workout bench

Theraband Exercise and Stability Ball

No workout says “fun” like one with an exercise ball. They are used for different kinds of fitness activities that can be done right in your home, including Yoga and Pilates. Also called a Swiss ball, it is one piece of equipment that is unobtrusive and versatile. The Theraband is an especially good example of an exercise ball. It has a solid thick wall; a secure grip, and is available in a range of sizes. A drawback is the difficulty that comes with inflation, but it is hard to puncture, and when it does, deflation is slow.

Features

Slow deflation technology

One inflation adaptor and two plugs

Latex-free

Bodylastics Stackable Tube Resistance Bands

Bodylastics is a brand that has been making great products for over 20 years, and their resistance bands are no different. These bands are perfect for workout repetitions; they are sturdy and have a remarkably high elastic limit. There are five bands in a kit with varying levels of resistance, but their maximum combined/stackable resistance level is 96 lbs. The bands have layers that protect you from a rebound snap if the tube cuts. They are easy to use and come with a manual for even better understanding.

Features

Each band has two hand grips of thermoplastic rubber (TPR)

Woven cords inside sturdy latex tubes

In conclusion, for one to get results from workout sessions, you do not have to go gym regularly. All you need to do is have the right knowledge and use the best equipment. This article shows how easy it is to have and use a home gym, and now you can start up yours, too.