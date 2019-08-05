Watch: JJ Watt rides small bike to participate in Packers' training camp tradition, but then breaks it

Texans defensive end JJ Watt has a larger-than-life personality, and that’s why he’s a favorite among football fans.

Watt and the Texans participated in a joint training camp practice at Lambeau Field on Monday, as they’re set to square off against the Packers in a preseason game on Thursday, so they’ll be there all week.

And Watt, to his credit, joined the Packers players and fans in one of the best traditions involving NFL teams. The Packers, as they’ve been known to do, rode bikes to Lambeau Field, and Watt got in on the action as well. However, he tried to ride a young fan’s bike, and the miniature vehicle was too big to support his 289-pound frame, so he broke it.

.@JJWatt finds his biking partner and is living out one of his childhood dreams at Lambeau Field. Big man on a little bike is the best part about this #Packers tradition. pic.twitter.com/xGTSOQszUs — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) August 5, 2019

JJ Watt broke his bike and had to ditch it….but the former Badger has arrived and #Packers #Texans joint practice is underway in Green Bay!! pic.twitter.com/TBwJHfITrD — Cristina Tuso CBS 58 (@CristinaTuso) August 5, 2019

But Watt plans to reimburse the young fan for the bike “rental.”

JJ Watt says he’s purchasing a new bike for the kid whose seat he broke. #Texans #Packers — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) August 5, 2019

Watt was born and raised in Wisconsin, and went to college there, so he remains a legend among football fans in the area.