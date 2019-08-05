Watch: JJ Watt rides small bike to participate in Packers' training camp tradition, but then breaks it

Texans defensive end JJ Watt has a larger-than-life personality, and that’s why he’s a favorite among football fans.
Watt and the Texans participated in a joint training camp practice at Lambeau Field on Monday, as they’re set to square off against the Packers in a preseason game on Thursday, so they’ll be there all week.
And Watt, to his credit, joined the Packers players and fans in one of the best traditions involving NFL teams. The Packers, as they’ve been known to do, rode bikes to Lambeau Field, and Watt got in on the action as well. However, he tried to ride a young fan’s bike, and the miniature vehicle was too big to support his 289-pound frame, so he broke it.
But Watt plans to reimburse the young fan for the bike “rental.”
Watt was born and raised in Wisconsin, and went to college there, so he remains a legend among football fans in the area.
