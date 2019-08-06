Top 6 Best streaming websites for free online 2019

Putlocker was one of the most attractive sites due to its boundless selection of movies and TV shows. As of recently, the popular website for online streaming movies and TV shows, 123Movies, has been shut down, leaving many people wondering where to watch their favorite movies and TV shows.

The content of the following websites is all in HD and free for everyone! We have decided to try and help you out with a few of our best choices.

1. Putlocker

With next to no ads and good quality videos, this is a good website to serve as an alternative for 123Movies. If you are looking for a nice website to watch your favorite movies with your family and friends, then we would absolutely recommend Putlocker

2. Alluc.co

With over 200,000 videos with English and Spanish subtitles, Alluc is a great place to watch movies and TV shows. They have a nice layout with cool features such as ‘’top IMDb’’ which you will certainly find very useful.

With its large database of movies and TV shows, Alluc is a great alternative for 123Movies. The site offers content from different countries such as the US, UK, China, France and many others.

3. Fmovies.fm

With an interesting design and good video quality, Fmovies comes with a big database and easy design. Fmovies has a filter option where you can select which year of release you’re looking for, as well as various subtitles.

The Top Watched section is also very useful, because you’ll find most of the hot and trending movies and TV shows right in one place.If you are interested in foreign films, Fmovies is a must!

4. PopcornFlix

Popcornflix, owned by Screen Media Ventures, has over 2000 movies that you can choose from, carefully sorted in many different genres. They feature foreign films and a movie streaming website for kids.

What makes PopcornFlix very interesting is its Viral Vids section where you can check out a vast array of videos. Viral Vids section is being updated daily, so this is the ideal place where you can always find something interesting and funny to watch.

5. CartoonHD.sc

This site is interesting as it allows you to stream movies and TV shows based on your internet speed and consistency, without the need to register.

cartoonhd comes with a beautiful layout that shows a random list of suggestions that might be enjoyable to watch with friends or family. You will definitely find interesting content on this websites that will keep you occupied for days!

6. GoMovie.sc

GoMovies is one of the best sites where you can watch various movies and fresh TV shows. If you like to watch a different movie every day, this is the ideal website for you. This site offers you a night mode which not many sites have. This mode is great if you want to relax a bit and relieve the stress on your eyes. Just be careful not to fall asleep while watching your favorite TV show!

We have had a fun experience browsing through this website and would like to recommend it as one of, if not the best alternative, to putlocker and 123movies.

There are numerous free movie streaming sites, but not all of them are worth mentioning. There is no disputing that 123Movies was great and that we were all used to it, but now is the time to find a new alternative to 123Movies which will provide us with top-quality content. We truely believe that each one of the websites from this list could potently be that alternative. With this we will wrap up our 123Movies alternative list and hope it has made your decision on picking the best movie streaming platform a bit easier.