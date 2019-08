Bills running back Christian Wade may be 28 years of age, but he touched the football for the first time in an NFL game on Thursday night.

It may have been of the exhibition variety, in the preseason matchup against the Colts, but Wade still made the most of it.

The former rugby star used a nice cutback to burst through a hole, then race 65 yards for a touchdown — the first time he even touched the ball in the game.

In his first football game ever. On his first NFL touch. Former England rugby superstar Christian Wade just scored a 65-yard TD!!!@ChristianWade3 #INDvsBUF pic.twitter.com/4You01TFXz — NFL (@NFL) August 9, 2019

That’s one heck of a start to Wade’s NFL career.