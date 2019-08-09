Watch: Wind miraculously blows Troy Merritt's missed putt into hole

The Northern Trust tournament is currently going on, with a number of golfers competing at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City.

What made the tournament interesting, though, was the external factors that were in play.

They certainly helped Troy Merritt on the par-5 sixth hole, when he missed a fairly close putt — at least that’s how it seemed at first. Merritt overshot the hole, but the wind somehow blew the ball right back into the hole, much to his surprise.

Not your average birdie. 🐦 The wind just blew @TROYMERRITT_PGA's ball back into the hole. 💨 pic.twitter.com/cugQsDUP0w — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 9, 2019

Can’t say we’ve ever seen that happen before.