Look: Aaron Rodgers shaves beard, shows off awesome mustache for training camp

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is embracing change, with Matt LaFleur having replaced former head coach Mike McCarthy, and he’s also apparently doing so by rocking a new look.

Rodgers has been known for his signature beard in recent years, which his girlfriend, Danica Patrick, is likely fond of.

But the beard is now a thing of the past.

Not only that, in comes the mustache. As those of us with beards know, it’s hard to let go completely, and Rodgers must agree. He shaved the beard, but let the mustache, as you can see in the photo below.

Aaron Rodgers has shaved his beard and kept the mustache. He’s back to this look at practice this morning. pic.twitter.com/wv6TIJgPCo — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 11, 2019

Definitely gonna be a good szn now. THE STACHE IS BACK @AaronRodgers12 https://t.co/Z5Cw9ElOgm — First_And_Goal_Podcast (@FirstandGoalPod) August 11, 2019

Here’s what he looked like previously.

#Packers QB @AaronRodgers12 sat down with @kuhnj30 to discuss the new offense & preview the 2019 season 🎥https://t.co/xAMfMsluin — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 9, 2019

We’re huge fans of the AR12 ‘stache.