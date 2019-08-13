10 Physical Exercises That Will Make Your Body Healthy

Physical exercise is the best way to stay healthy as there is simply no better way to maintain your health and keep it in good shape. Because of the lack of time, we often do not pay enough attention to exercising, and we start ruining our health. In this article, we will explain the basic exercises that will make your body healthy while these do not require any special equipment for exercising.

Pushups for everyday health

Almost any muscle in your body is activated when you do pushups, and it is the natural exercise as you are basically lifting your own weight. When you get down in a plank position, make sure your shoulders and aligned correctly and dropped down. Once the torso starts going down, your elbows must stay extended and close to your body as it is the condition you must fulfill in order to perform this exercise correctly.

Lunges for lower body

Your feet must be in the same axis with the arms in order to perform well this exercise. Take one step forward and bend the same leg you pushed forward until your knee stands at 90 degrees angle, while thigh of the same leg stays parallel to the floor. Then push back and switch the legs, performing the same motion. Try to do at least 10 reps in a set and perform 3 sets.

The golden exercise – Squats

Stand straight, while your feet must be a bit wider than your shoulders while holding your arms aside of your body. Slowly bend down while your chest stays upright. Bend the knees in the motion like you are trying to sit on a chair but make sure your legs do not go inside or outside of the middle axis of your body. When you bend down, try to stay like that for a second or two and then come back.

Dumbbell Presses

Although people tend to avoid this exercise, this is one of the best exercises that will strengthen your body, especially shoulders. Start by holding the dumbbells in front of your chest while your legs are in the same axis as your feet. Lift the dumbbells above your head while your arms extend and become fully extended. Make a pause of a couple of seconds and go back in the starting position.

Deadlift on a single leg

Pick the dumbbells in your hands while standing with feet close to each other. Start bending your knee slowly and raise your leg to the back slowly, while lowering your body along with the dumbbells to the ground. Once you get the comfortable height, stop and slowly get back to your starting position and repeat the same with the other leg.

Burpees

Benefits of physical activity are huge, and one of the best exercises for strengthening your muscles are burpees. Stand upright while your shoulders and feet are in the same direction. Place hands in front of you and start going down for the squat position and then perform a single pushup. Once you finish it, return to the “squat” position and jump up while trying to get your feet as close to your hands as possible.

Side planks

Place your body on a side, stacking your right leg on the left one. The right forearm is on the ground while you are stretching up your spine and lifting the knees of the ground.

Situps

If you are having problems with abdominal part or lower back, for example, you must perform situps. Lay on the floor with your back being flat, while your knees are bent and hands behind head. While keeping the feet on the ground, move your upper body up with the hands behind head in a rolling motion. Try to hold in the position a bit before returning to the starting one.

Glute bridge

Lay on the floor with your back flat on it, and knees bent. The arms must stay straight on the sides of the body. Use your heels to push up your hips, but keep in mind that the lower back must be lifted, not the upper part of it.

Swimming

Swimming is the activity that will burn all your calories! On top of that, you will get the hydro massage that relaxes but also strengthens every muscle in your body! Try to have at least one hour of swimming every day to get the best out of the benefits of fitness and swimming!