Jay-Z reportedly interested in owning NFL team

Rap legend Jay-Z was once a part owner of the Brooklyn Nets, and he’s apparently itching to do that again, but this time, at the NFL level.

Jay-Z founded Roc Nation, which represents NBA players, so owning the Nets was a conflict of interest. As such, he was essentially forced to sell,

And now, it appears, he’s looking to become a part owner again — this time at the NFL level. Roc Nation doesn’t currently represent any NFL players, so technically, he could do exactly that. TMZ Sports reported that Jay-Z is looking to become a part owner, and the details are below.

Sources connected to Jay and with direct knowledge tell us … Jay is going to have a “significant ownership interest” in an NFL team.