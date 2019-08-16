NFL

Jay-Z reportedly interested in owning NFL team

Jay-Z reportedly interested in owning NFL team

NFL

Jay-Z reportedly interested in owning NFL team

By August 16, 2019

By: |

Rap legend Jay-Z was once a part owner of the Brooklyn Nets, and he’s apparently itching to do that again, but this time, at the NFL level.

Jay-Z founded Roc Nation, which represents NBA players, so owning the Nets was a conflict of interest. As such, he was essentially forced to sell,

And now, it appears, he’s looking to become a part owner again — this time at the NFL level. Roc Nation doesn’t currently represent any NFL players, so technically, he could do exactly that. TMZ Sports reported that Jay-Z is looking to become a part owner, and the details are below.

Sources connected to Jay and with direct knowledge tell us … Jay is going to have a “significant ownership interest” in an NFL team.
As for which team … we’re not being told, but we are told “it is going to happen in the near future.”

We’re told Jay wants to become a part owner “because he’s a huge fan, already has a sports business and wants to continue to be a change agent for the NFL.”Interesting.

NFL

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More NFL
Home