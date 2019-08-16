Ryan Fitzpatrick runs over Bucs player, flattens poor guy (Video)

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick lowered the boom during Friday’s exhibition game, and it was fun to watch.

Fitzpatrick’s competing with second-year quarterback Josh Rosen for the role of starter, and he’s apparently willing to lay his body on the line to do so.

He was flushed out of the pocket to avoid the Bucs pass rush on one particular play, and that’s when he was met by safety Darian Stewart. Fitzy wasn’t fazed, though, as he lowered his shoulder and flatten his counterpart.

Ryan Fitzpatrick? More like Ryan FitzTRUCKSTICK.pic.twitter.com/H56wZxWpto — Carter Donnick (@CDonScouting) August 17, 2019

That looked like it hurt.