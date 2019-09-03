HBO to air documentary about Bill Belichick, Nick Saban

Bill Belichick and Nick Saban are two of the greatest minds football have ever seen, and they also happen to be close friends.

The two served on the Browns coaching staff a few decades ago, and they’ve remained buddies since that time.

As such, they still speak often, and HBO is attempting to give the public a window into that friendship, as they’ll soon be airing a documentary about it. HBO will air “Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching,” on Dec. 10, and it looks to be pretty compelling. It’s a 90-minute documentary that focuses on the relationship between Saban and Belichick.

Here’s the official teaser video promoting the show.

This figures to be must-see TV.