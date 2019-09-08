Ravens embarrass Dolphins with perfect fake punt, 60-yard pickup

The Dolphins got absolutely demolished by the Ravens on Sunday, and it’s clear that due to the full rebuild and roster overhaul, it’s going to get ugly before it gets better.

Miami looked like a team that didn’t even belong on the football field on Sunday, as Baltimore jumped out to a 42-3 lead — on the road, no less. The Dolphins defense made Lamar Jackson look like Patrick Mahomes, with Ravens receivers getting ridiculous amounts of separation on nearly every pass play, making it easy for their quarterback.

Not only that, they also outclassed the Dolphins on special teams. The Ravens — already up 35-3 — elected to call a fake punt on a fourth-and-one situation. And, well, they picked up a lot more than one yard. Anthony Levine actually picked up 60, and nearly scored on the play.

FAKE PUNT! Anthony Levine goes 60 yards up the middle! @ALevine41 📺: CBS

Gonna be a long season for Dolphins fans.