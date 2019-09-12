Shaquill Barrett sacks, taunts Cam Newton by stealing Superman celebration (Video)

Bucs linebacker Shaquil Barrett is playing in his first season in Tampa Bay, but he sure made his presence felt in just his second game with his new team on Thursday night.

Barrett had two sacks in just the first three quarters of Thursday’s game against the Panthers, and he made sure to let quarterback Cam Newton know after one of them.

He came flying off the edge on one particular play just seconds into the third quarter, and managed to get right to Newton, bringing him down with ease.

Not only that, he let Newton know about it by re-creating the quarterback’s signature “Superman” celebration.

Superman celebration on Cam after the sack 🤭⁰⁰(via @thecheckdown)⁰pic.twitter.com/5WX4cM0deD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2019

Newton probably wasn’t a fan of all that jazz.