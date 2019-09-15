Watch: Donte Moncrief continues awful play, screws Steelers with inexcusable drop for INT

The Steelers appear to be headed for a 0-2 start, and there’s a lot of blame to go around.

It starts and ends with the defense, which has looked awful — especially against the run — both at home and on the road. If you can’t stop the run, you can’t win football games.

But on offense, the team sure does appear to miss Antonio Brown.

A glaring weakness has been at receiver, with Ben Roethlisberger seeing JuJu Smith-Schuster draw a ton of coverage, while no one else has really stepped up. The team signed Donte Moncrief in the offseason to hopefully be that guy, but he has been anything but.

Moncrief dropped three passes in the team’s Week 1 game against the Patriots, and he had a costly one again against the Seahawks in Week 2. Moncrief saw a perfect pass from Mason Rudolph hit him right in the hands, and it tipped up in the air, leading to an easy interception for Bradley McDougald.

Reminder: #Jaguars paid Donte Moncrief $9.6 million to play football last year. https://t.co/G8AQTABSSk — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 15, 2019

Can’t have that happen. Moncrief’s time with the Steelers already appears to be wearing thin. He simply can’t catch the football.