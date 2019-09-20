Antonio Brown reacts to getting released by Patriots

The Antonio Brown era in New England has gone nearly as quickly as it first came, as he was officially released by the Patriots on Friday.

The release came just 11 days after he first signed, having played only one game with the team. He showed good chemistry Tom Brady, but none of that matters when you’re fighting multiple legal cases away from the gridiron. The Patriots clearly didn’t want him to become a distraction that could possibly hinder the team from defending their title this season.

It didn’t take AB long to take to Twitter and react to the news, after. Here’s what he had to say.

The marathon continues — AB (@AB84) September 20, 2019

Just got fired on Friday 🤔🤷🏾‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️ — AB (@AB84) September 20, 2019

We’ll see where AB lands next, or if he maybe even ends up missing this season.