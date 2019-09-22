Bill Belichick gives reporter epic staredown over Antonio Brown question (Video)

One particular reporter learned a lesson about digging up old news before Sunday’s Jets-Patriots game.

Belichick was getting his team ready for Sunday’s game against the Jets at Foxboro, when he gave CBS reporter Dana Jacobsen a few seconds of his time.

The two weren’t really on the same page, though, as BB apparently wanted to talk about the game at hand, while Jacobsen had other intentions. She asked him about the Antonio Brown situation, and it really didn’t go well.

“We’re focused on the Jets today,” Belichick responded, following that up with a long death stare.

Bill Belichick gave the death stare… pic.twitter.com/czX2KJ9G0D — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 22, 2019

That was pretty cold, coach.