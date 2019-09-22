NFL

Lamar Jackson hilariously mocks TE Mark Andrews in middle of play (Video)

Lamar Jackson hilariously mocks TE Mark Andrews in middle of play (Video)

NFL

Lamar Jackson hilariously mocks TE Mark Andrews in middle of play (Video)

By September 22, 2019

By: |

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had no interest in trusting his tight end’s judgement on whether or not he was open during Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

It happened during the first half of the game, when Jackson rolled left to buy some time. Tight end Mark Andrews came streaking across the field in the end zone, and he put his hands up, as if to signify he was open. Jackson didn’t seem to agree, though, as there was a defender nearby, so he put his arms up like Andrews did as if to mock him.

Probably not a good idea to mock the guy that blocks for you.

NFL, Promoted, Ravens

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More NFL
Home