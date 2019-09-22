Lamar Jackson hilariously mocks TE Mark Andrews in middle of play (Video)

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had no interest in trusting his tight end’s judgement on whether or not he was open during Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

It happened during the first half of the game, when Jackson rolled left to buy some time. Tight end Mark Andrews came streaking across the field in the end zone, and he put his hands up, as if to signify he was open. Jackson didn’t seem to agree, though, as there was a defender nearby, so he put his arms up like Andrews did as if to mock him.

Did Lamar Jackson mock his TE in the middle of a play? pic.twitter.com/5PNbmbXO3t — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) September 22, 2019

Probably not a good idea to mock the guy that blocks for you.