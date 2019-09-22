Look: Aaron Donald, Rams hilariously surprise woman in hotel elevator

Cleveland isn’t known for being a very lively city, so Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald and his teammates elected to bring some Los Angeles flavor to the city.

The Rams were in town for Sunday night’s nationally-televised game, and given that they were in the primetime spotlight, they decided to have some fun before it kicked off, to lighten the mood a bit.

It happened a few hours before the game, when the Rams were preparing to leave their team hotel, and to make their way to First Energy Stadium. They came down the elevator, and before the door opened, they had already prepared to greet one surprised woman with this goofy display.

My cousins coworker is at the hotel in Cleveland (Rams fan). His wife went to get on the elevator and this is what she saw. LMAO! Do work tonight fellaz! @RamsNFL @AaronDonald97 @SJD_51 @brandincooks pic.twitter.com/HJRZuMZUMH — Chris S. (@Bettysgrandson) September 22, 2019

Too funny.