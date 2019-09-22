Shannon Sharpe fires back at Antonio 'Clowntonio' Brown on Twitter

Troubled receiver Antonio Brown is currently a free agent, so there’s nothing to really hold him back from sharing his opinion, no matter how direct or scathing the nature of his comments are.
Brown has had a social media firestorm over the past year or so, and he continues to take to Instagram and/or Twitter to tee off on his critics.
That’s exactly what he did on Sunday morning, when he called out a number of his “haters,” including Fox Sports 1 analyst Shannon Sharpe.
Brown made light of Sharpe’s past sexual misconduct allegations in this since-deleted tweet.
Sharpe responded soon after, calling AB “Clowntonio.”
We’ll score SS the winner on that one.
