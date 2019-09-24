Watch: Mike Francesa drops F bomb in trailer for Adam Sandler's new movie

Legendary WFAN radio host Mike Francesa has been many things over the years, and now he’s finally got his calling, being featured on the silver screen.

Yes, you heard that correctly, the spewer of hot takes himself is finally a movie star, thanks to Adam Sandler, who featured him in his new movie, “Uncut Gems.”

Sandler tweeted out the official trailer for the movie, and in it, Francesa can be seen saying the following.

“I’ll tell you what I know: That’s the dumbest f—ing bet I’ve ever heard of,” Francesa said.

So lets go pic.twitter.com/lVHfVIV1lA — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) September 24, 2019

Vintage Mikey.