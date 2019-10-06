Christian McCaffrey goes airborne, flips into end zone for crazy TD (Video)

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey truly can do it all — running, catching passes and blocking — and he showed that during Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

McCaffrey is one of the most-active running backs in the NFL in terms of usage, and he’s already on pace for well over 300 touches this season.

He showcased his athleticism on one particular play in the first half of Sunday’s game, when he received a handoff, bounced it outside and was then set on getting in the end zone. McCaffrey simply would not be denied, as he leaped — flipping over a defender — into the end zone.

Insane level of concentration by the Panthers running back there.