Jon Gruden busts out dance moves to celebrate win over Bears (Video)

The Raiders came up with a huge win in the Khalil Mack Revenge game in London on Sunday, and no one was more fired up about it than the team’s head coach.
Oakland was listed as a seven-point underdog in the game against Chicago and its vaunted defense, but a solid gameplan allowed it to jump out to a 17-0 lead. The Bears came back, but a late scoring drive by the Raiders was the difference, and they came away with a 24-21 win.
It was an impressive win for sure. Also impressive was the “disco-inspired” dance moves from head coach Jon Gruden in the locker room after the game.
Awesome.
