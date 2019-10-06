Jon Gruden busts out dance moves to celebrate win over Bears (Video)

The Raiders came up with a huge win in the Khalil Mack Revenge game in London on Sunday, and no one was more fired up about it than the team’s head coach.

Oakland was listed as a seven-point underdog in the game against Chicago and its vaunted defense, but a solid gameplan allowed it to jump out to a 17-0 lead. The Bears came back, but a late scoring drive by the Raiders was the difference, and they came away with a 24-21 win.

It was an impressive win for sure. Also impressive was the “disco-inspired” dance moves from head coach Jon Gruden in the locker room after the game.

"I'm 56 years old, that's the most fun I've ever had." Jon Gruden broke out the dance moves and made his own Club Dub after beating the Bears 😆 (via @Raiders)pic.twitter.com/lCV9CyGPEr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 6, 2019

Awesome.