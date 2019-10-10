Patriots owner Robert Kraft leaves door open for Rob Gronkowski's return

It was assumed that former Patriots tight end had made his retirement official, as he announced it to the world earlier in the year.

However, it appears that was not the case, at least as it relates to the logistics.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft came out and stated that Gronk never filled out his retirement papers, in an appearance on NFL Network.

#Patriots owner Robert Kraft on @nflnetwork just now: “We all love Gronk and I think the bottom line is, he hasn't put his retirement papers in. We can always pray and hope …. That's a good academic argument that there is hope for us still with Gronk." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2019

The timing of this piece of information sure is interesting. First off, November is just around the corner, so the time for Gronk to re-join his former club, if he so chooses, is looming closer. Second, Gronkowski just took a job as an analyst for FOX Sports, so he is now back in the “football world,” so to speak.

The writing’s on the wall, and we believe Gronk will return to the Patriots at some point this season.