Vikings fans shower Stefon Diggs with boos during game

Stefon Diggs may have spent the entirety of his NFL career in Minnesota, but he’s certainly not one of Vikings fans’ favorite players right now.

Diggs has made some cryptic comments over the past few weeks about the team and coaching staff, appearing to hint that he wants to be traded before the deadline. It doesn’t appear that that will happen though, which has made for an awkward situation.

And given all this drama, it does seem like Diggs’ head is elsewhere, and that it’s affecting his play on the field. He dropped two passes during Sunday’s game against the Eagles, and fans let him know about it, showering Diggs with boos.

They did the same on his first drop as well, just not as loud. Still, boos can be heard after a pass hit off Diggs’ hands, leading to an Andrew Sendejo interception.

Off the hands of Diggs… and into the hands of former Viking Andrew Sendejo! 😳 #PHIvsMIN

— NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2019

It will be interesting to see if Diggs is still on the Vikings’ roster in November.