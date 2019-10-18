Eagles player criticizes coaches' playcalling, Carson Wentz's downfield passing

The Eagles aren’t in awful position heading into Week 7, as it relates to their playoff hopes, but it’s safe to say the team had hoped it’d have a better than .500 record to begin the season, given all the talent on its roster.

Philadelphia did manage to put together one dominant win against the Packers, though, on a short week in Lambeau no less, but the team still has a lot of room for improvement.

And apparently, one particular Eagles player believes the team needs to scale it back on offense a bit, and to simplify the playbook for quarterback Carson Wentz, in speaking to ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

“We need to make (things) simpler. Sometimes we need to just handle what is manageable. Even Peyton Manning knew when to check it down,” an unnamed Eagles player told Anderson, as transcribed by 94 WIP Radio. “Carson Wentz right now is 38-percent on passes that travel 15 air yards, has three interceptions on passes like that, which is tied for most in the league. He also has 148 passes on those that are 10 yards or fewer, right now he has nine touchdowns and zero interceptions on passes like that so I do think it is an apt point.”

It sounded like those comments came from someone on the defensive side of the ball, but it’s hard to know for sure. Regardless, the criticism does appear valid, as a revert back to more short and intermediate passes could help the offense be more fluid again.