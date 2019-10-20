NFL

Gerald Everett trolls Falcons with 'Dirty Bird' dance to celebrate TD (Video)

Gerald Everett trolls Falcons with 'Dirty Bird' dance to celebrate TD (Video)

NFL

Gerald Everett trolls Falcons with 'Dirty Bird' dance to celebrate TD (Video)

By October 20, 2019

By: |

The Falcons’ 2019 campaign has been marred with disappointment, as injuries hurt the team early on, with poor execution and a losing mindset resulting in the team sitting in last place in the AFC South.

A 1-5 record heading into Sunday’s showdown with the reigning NFC Champion Rams didn’t project well for the home team, and, sure enough, the game went about as badly as it could have gone.

The Rams jumped out to a 30-3 lead in the fourth quarter until garbage time set in, as the NFC showdown was never close. Adding insult to injury, Rams tight end Gerald Everett caught an eight-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, then celebrated by doing the Falcons’ signature “Dirty Bird” dance in the end zone.

Welp.

NFL, Promoted, Rams

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

2hr

Oilers 2hr ago

After a perfect 2-0-0 home stand, the Edmonton Oilers hit the road for a pair. They’ll start the brief road trip in Winnipeg as they meet the (…)

More NFL
Home