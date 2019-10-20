Gerald Everett trolls Falcons with 'Dirty Bird' dance to celebrate TD (Video)

The Falcons’ 2019 campaign has been marred with disappointment, as injuries hurt the team early on, with poor execution and a losing mindset resulting in the team sitting in last place in the AFC South.

A 1-5 record heading into Sunday’s showdown with the reigning NFC Champion Rams didn’t project well for the home team, and, sure enough, the game went about as badly as it could have gone.

The Rams jumped out to a 30-3 lead in the fourth quarter until garbage time set in, as the NFC showdown was never close. Adding insult to injury, Rams tight end Gerald Everett caught an eight-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, then celebrated by doing the Falcons’ signature “Dirty Bird” dance in the end zone.

Welp.