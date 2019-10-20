Joel Embiid hilariously hides from reporters during media session (Video)

Sixers big man Joel Embiid is more fun than a barrel of monkeys.

No matter what Embiid is doing — whether it’s on or off the court, he never fails to entertain or make others laugh with his warm sense of humor.

That’s exactly what he did recently, when he apparently wasn’t interested in having been photographed on what looked to be a bad hair day for him, or something to that extent. So, he bent over and covered his face with a towel and hid from reporters as he spoke to them.

Joel Embiid, who apparently didn’t want to be photographed today, bent over as he answered questions from the media. pic.twitter.com/weHuKZvpK1 — Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 20, 2019

In Embiid’s defense, at least he answered their questions.