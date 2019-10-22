Look: JJ Watt, beautiful girlfriend Kealia Ohai spotted at World Series

All the stars were out for Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night, and understandably so.

For the Astros, they’re looking to win their second World Series pennant in three years — cementing themselves as a mini-dynasty that has taken the league by storm. On the other side of the ball, the Nationals are appearing in their first-ever World Series in team history, and they’re hungry to win.

A number of Nats fans came out to support their squad, but the majority of the seats at Minute Maid Park were occupied by Astros supporters. Among them was Texans All-Pro defensive end JJ Watt, seated with his beautiful girlfriend, Kealia Ohai. The two were shown by FOX’s TV cameras at one point midway through the game.

The only thing more interesting than what's on your phone is what's on theirs (r @jrobhere) pic.twitter.com/cwGb3jnVtp — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 23, 2019

JJ Watt’s girl making sure no other females are getting the “you up” text tonight pic.twitter.com/UqX2k681Wh — The Book of Boone (@TheBookOfBoone) October 23, 2019

Watt also posted a photo of the two of them on the field before the game began.

Here are a few more photos of the two of them.

We’ll see if the two can bring the Astros good luck.