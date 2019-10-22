Look: JJ Watt, beautiful girlfriend Kealia Ohai spotted at World Series

All the stars were out for Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night, and understandably so.
For the Astros, they’re looking to win their second World Series pennant in three years — cementing themselves as a mini-dynasty that has taken the league by storm. On the other side of the ball, the Nationals are appearing in their first-ever World Series in team history, and they’re hungry to win.
A number of Nats fans came out to support their squad, but the majority of the seats at Minute Maid Park were occupied by Astros supporters. Among them was Texans All-Pro defensive end JJ Watt, seated with his beautiful girlfriend, Kealia Ohai. The two were shown by FOX’s TV cameras at one point midway through the game.
Watt also posted a photo of the two of them on the field before the game began.
Here are a few more photos of the two of them.
We’ll see if the two can bring the Astros good luck.
