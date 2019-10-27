Look: Bucs screwed by referees on disallowed TD in loss to Titans

The Tampa Bay Bucs appeared to come up with a game-changing play to completely swing the momentum in Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, but the referees made a mistake that erased the big play.

It happened with just a few minutes remaining in the game, and the Titans appearing to attempt a 46-yard field goal. They didn’t, though, and instead elected to have kicker Cody Parkey run with it on a fake.

The Bucs were all over it, and a hard tackle stopped Parkey short of the mark to gain. Not only that, the ball squirted free, and the Bucs ran it back all the way to the end zone, for the go-ahead touchdown.

However, one of the referees used his whistle to blow the play dead, and the Bucs were robbed of the would-be go-ahead touchdown.

Titans had 46 yard FG to go up 7, but Vrabel, faked it, got punter killed, he fumbled, & Bucs scooped & scored to take lead. NFL somehow missed the fumble & score or mistakenly blew it dead. Not sure which. pic.twitter.com/nzbAJ1hySq — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 27, 2019

They went on to lose the game, and it’s hard not to look very closely at that awful call.