Brian Flores actually gets doused in Gatorade for Dolphins' first win (Video)

The Dolphins got their first win of the season on Sunday, dominating the lowly Jets from start to finish, and winning 26-18.

It wasn’t a fun game to watch by any means, as the final quarter featured the Dolphins outscoring the Jets 3-2, which is akin to a hockey or baseball score, not football.

Still, the Dolphins played their best game of the season, and won in all three phases of the game. As such, they got the victory, and talk of head coach Brian Flores’ team going winless has disappeared.

And given that Flores’ got his first-ever victory as an NFL head coach, his team doused him in Gatorade.

Brian Flores went from 0 wins to gatorade shower.pic.twitter.com/Lsx6eAF9kx — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 3, 2019

Sporting a 1-7 record sure is something to celebrate.