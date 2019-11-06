Antonio Brown hints at return to NFL in new workout video

The 2019 NFL season has already passed its midseason mark, but Antonio Brown still remains unsigned, after having been released by the Patriots in September.

However, it appears that AB is looking to do whatever he can to get back in the league.

Brown has been working out, and still looks to be in peak playing shape, as a recently-released video of him hitting the field shows.

Brown did not retire — unlike Rob Gronkowski — so technically, he could sign with a team at any point during the season, as a free agent. Still, the law suit involving his alleged sexual assault of a female trainer is looming.

It’s unclear if that will be enough to dissuade teams from taking a flier on him, but the Seahawks are rumored to be interested, with the Packers, Cowboys and Colts in need of a receiver as well, so stay tuned.