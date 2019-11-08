Jon Gruden celebrates win with Raiders fans in Oakland's final primetime game (Video)

The Raiders hosted their final game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Thursday night, in an AFC West divisional showdown against the Chargers, and fans were fired up from whistle to whistle.

Raiders supporters showed up to the Black Hole hours before the game even began, with the tailgating scene as electric as the game itself. It was, after all, the final time they’ll be shown on national TV, with the Raiders set to move to Las Vegas next season.

It was an entertaining contest from start to finish, with the Raiders jumping out to a 10-0 lead, but the Chargers slowly chipping away, and eventually getting ahead with roughly four minutes remaining. Oakland, however, put together a masterful scoring drive late, and the team ended up emerging victorious, 26-24.

Head coach Jon Gruden was so happy about it that he embraced fans in the stands afterward and celebrated along with them.

This is how much Jon Gruden loves Raiders fans (via @NFLonFOX)pic.twitter.com/N78g948FAU — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 8, 2019

A memorable night in Oakland for sure.