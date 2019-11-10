Larry Fitzgerald makes insane one-handed catch (Video)

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and is a shoo-in for the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he hangs up his cleats.

Over his illustrious 16-year career, the former first-round pick has made tremendous, out of this world catches. On Sunday afternoon, Fitzgerald added another moment to his HOF-worthy highlight reel against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On 4th-and-5, rookie quarterback Kyler Murray lofted a ball towards the sideline, where only Fitzgerald could make a play on it.

As you can see, the former Pittsburgh Panther standout somehow tipped the ball to himself and kept his focus to convert a huge fourth down for an 11-yard gain.

A couple of plays later, Murray hit second-year wide receiver Christian Kirk for a 33-yard touchdown to give the Cardinals a 13-10 lead.