Harrison Butker drains unbelievable 71-yard field goal in Mexico City (Video)

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s range knows no bounds, apparently.

Butker has been one of the most consistent kickers in the league this season — draining 45+ yard field goals as if they were extra points, with ease.

He’s made 23 of 27 field goals he’s attempted, and one of the few misses was blocked in the team’s most recent game against the Titans– on a play that looked to be offside.

Butker appears to be ready for Monday’s game against the Chargers in Mexico City, as he was seen on the field at Estadio Azteca casually draining a 71-yard (!!!) field goal.

From ESPN's pregame show: Here's video evidence of #Chiefs K Harrison Butker hitting a 71-yard FG during warmups pic.twitter.com/aTQPToYYCO — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 19, 2019

We’d love to see him do that in the game, as the NFL record is 64 yards (Matt Prater).