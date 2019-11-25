Tom Brady dissatisfied with Patriots' offensive performances

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has won six Super Bowls during the course of his career, so he expects the most out of him and his teammates.

The Patriots have an extremely high standard, which is made clear to them by coaches and teammates, and if they don’t like what they see on the field, they won’t shy away from addressing it. That’s how good teams improve to become great.

So with the Patriots offense struggling — having averaged just 16.7 points per game over their past three contests — Brady made sure to weigh in about it. He did compliment the team’s defense and special teams for their strong play after Sunday’s win over the Cowboys, but had this to say about the offense, during his weekly WEEI Radio spot.

“I have a job to do,” Brady said. “I think my job, it’s very important to me. I want us to do as best we possibly can each week, like I always have. Everybody puts a lot into it and you want to see a great performance. When it’s less than that, I don’t know what I should feel other than what is authentic to me and what is authentic to my own personal feelings and beliefs about how we should be performing and what we need to do in order to do better.”

He continued:

“I have 20 years of experience, so I feel like I have some knowledge. I don’t have all the answers, but I have been around long enough to know what it looks like. I think our guys are trying. We have good attitudes and we work hard. We have a very good team. I think our team will improve as we on offense improve. I think we can do that by — again, it comes down to trust, and dependability and consistency. That is what we’re trying to do. Those things just don’t magically come together. You’ve got to work at them and we’re working at them. Hopefully we can reach a higher level.”

At 42 years of age, Brady isn’t getting any younger, so he’s going to have to hope the team’s young receiver develop sooner than later, and that the offensive line gets fully healthy.