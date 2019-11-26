Lamar Jackson continues to shatter records, make NFL history

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to push the envelope and break NFL records with each passing week.
Last season, he became the youngest signal-caller to ever start in an NFL playoff game, having just turned 22 years of age. It was a rough outing for Jackson, though, in that AFC Divisional Playoffs loss to the Chargers, but the young quarterback used his mistakes from that game to spend the entire offseason improving his game.
And it shows.
Jackson’s development has progressed at lightning-quick speed, and he’s now become arguably the best dual-threat quarterback in the league, up there with Russell Wilson. In fact, he and Wilson are the two leading candidates to win the MVP award.
As for Jackson, he’s on pace to become the first quarterback to throw for 3,000 yards and rush for 1,000 in the same season. He’s also set these milestones.
The records just keep piling up for the young signal-caller.
Comments