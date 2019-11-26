Lamar Jackson continues to shatter records, make NFL history

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to push the envelope and break NFL records with each passing week.

Last season, he became the youngest signal-caller to ever start in an NFL playoff game, having just turned 22 years of age. It was a rough outing for Jackson, though, in that AFC Divisional Playoffs loss to the Chargers, but the young quarterback used his mistakes from that game to spend the entire offseason improving his game.

And it shows.

Jackson’s development has progressed at lightning-quick speed, and he’s now become arguably the best dual-threat quarterback in the league, up there with Russell Wilson. In fact, he and Wilson are the two leading candidates to win the MVP award.

As for Jackson, he’s on pace to become the first quarterback to throw for 3,000 yards and rush for 1,000 in the same season. He’s also set these milestones.

Lamar Jackson is the 1st player in NFL history with 4 Pass TD and 50 Rush yards in consecutive games. h/t @EliasSports — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 26, 2019

Lamar Jackson just moved into the Top 50 in NFL history in career rushing yards for a quarterback. At the moment he's at 1,558 career rushing yards, moving him ahead of Aaron Brooks for 50th all time. This is his 18th pro start. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) November 26, 2019

The records just keep piling up for the young signal-caller.