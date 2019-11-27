Your Daily Cartoon: Football is king on Thanksgiving Day

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Thanksgiving is all about families coming together to enjoy good food, and also to be thankful for what they have.

And, of course — football.

It’s the biggest NFL day of the year, mainly because fans are able to park themselves in front of the TV and eat. Not only that, watching the Lions and Cowboys host Thanksgiving Day games is a tradition.

The NFL takes the center stage on Thanksgiving, as this cartoon depicts.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]