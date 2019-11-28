Jim Kelly tribute video steals show before Cowboys-Bills game

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

The Cowboys and Bills squared off on Thanksgiving, which marked the first time the two have met in a primetime matchup since they met in Super Bowls back in the ’90s.

Dallas spoiled Buffalo’s chances of winning a title — twice — beating the Bills two separate times en route to four of their championship wins in that era.

As such, it’s safe to say the Bills had something to prove in Thursday’s game at AT&T Stadium. They began with a poignant, powerful video featuring former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, who spoke about his battle with cancer, and the team’s dominant run in the ’90s.

This Jim Kelly intro is something else. Just tremendous. pic.twitter.com/8OF4e52ZAx — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 28, 2019

That powerful, moving video definitely set the tone for the game.