Russell Wilson bats ball to Vikings for insanely bizarre pick-six (Video)

Russell Wilson is great at both football and baseball — but volleyball may not be for him.
We say that because he attempted to bat a ball, volleyball-style, and it didn’t go well for him.
It was a bit of a questionable decision, as he probably should’ve just swatted the ball down, living to play another day, but he didn’t. Instead, Wilson threw a pass that was tipped up in the air at the line, but he tried to bat it to a teammate.
Instead, though, it landed in Anthony Harris’ hands, and the Vikings safety returned it 15 yard for a touchdown, giving his team a 14-7 lead.
Not a wise decision by the veteran signal-caller.
