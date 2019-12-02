Russell Wilson bats ball to Vikings for insanely bizarre pick-six (Video)

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Russell Wilson is great at both football and baseball — but volleyball may not be for him.

We say that because he attempted to bat a ball, volleyball-style, and it didn’t go well for him.

It was a bit of a questionable decision, as he probably should’ve just swatted the ball down, living to play another day, but he didn’t. Instead, Wilson threw a pass that was tipped up in the air at the line, but he tried to bat it to a teammate.

Instead, though, it landed in Anthony Harris’ hands, and the Vikings safety returned it 15 yard for a touchdown, giving his team a 14-7 lead.

Russell Wilson with the assist on this insane pick-six!pic.twitter.com/eGx1Lh1H32 — Stadium (@Stadium) December 3, 2019

Not a wise decision by the veteran signal-caller.