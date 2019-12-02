Seahawks bust out perfect rendition of 'New Edition' dance after TD (Video)

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

The Seahawks not only have a knack for producing big plays, but they also know how to celebrate appropriately after doing so.

They’ve treated fans to some epic end-zone celebrations over the years, utilizing a wide range of well-coordinated sequences to celebrate big moments on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

So when Russell Wilson connected with wide receiver David Moore on a 60-yard touchdown in Monday’s game against the Vikings, it seemed like the perfect time to bust out a celly, and that’s exactly what the receiving corps did.

Moore’s fellow receivers joined him in the end zone, and they all recreated New Edition’s dance to “If it isn’t love.”

IF IT ISN'T LOVE 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rxpQI363JN — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 3, 2019

Perfect.