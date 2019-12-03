Cam Newton shares emotional message for Ron Rivera after firing

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has spent the entirety of his career in the NFL with Ron Rivera as his head coach, and now he’ll be forced to work alongside a new head honcho.

Newton was drafted by the Panthers in 2011 — the same year that Rivera took over — and the two have experienced a great deal of success in that time. They appeared in a Super Bowl, and compiled a 76-63-1 record.

But the Panthers defense has looked like a shell of its former self the past two seasons, and the team is set to miss the playoffs again this year. As such, Rivera was fired on Tuesday, which prompted Newton to post this message in response.

Nice tribute to his longtime head coach.