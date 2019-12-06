Tom Brady shares latest status update on elbow injury

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is 42 years of age, and at this point in his career, it does appear his body is finally breaking down a bit, and that he’s not getting any younger.

Father Time always wins, and while Brady has six Super Bowl rings, it’s finally beginning to take its toll. He played through a knee injury this time last year, and now he’s been listed on the injury report with an elbow issue.

Brady did miss a number of throws in Sunday’s loss to the Texans, and it’s unclear if that was due to him just having an off night, or if his elbow issue played a role there. He recent spoke about the injury, and downplayed the effect of it.

Tom Brady on Westwood One tonight, talking about his elbow and toe injuries, said: “I’m doing pretty good. At this time of the year, I’ll take it. I’ll take anything if I’m still able to go out there feel like I can and play my best. I’m feeling good.” — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) December 6, 2019

So there is something there to be aware of, but TB12 appears to believe he can play through it.