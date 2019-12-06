Tom Brady shares latest status update on elbow injury

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is 42 years of age, and at this point in his career, it does appear his body is finally breaking down a bit, and that he’s not getting any younger.
Father Time always wins, and while Brady has six Super Bowl rings, it’s finally beginning to take its toll. He played through a knee injury this time last year, and now he’s been listed on the injury report with an elbow issue.
Brady did miss a number of throws in Sunday’s loss to the Texans, and it’s unclear if that was due to him just having an off night, or if his elbow issue played a role there. He recent spoke about the injury, and downplayed the effect of it.
So there is something there to be aware of, but TB12 appears to believe he can play through it.
