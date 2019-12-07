UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Rozenstruik Results

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Rozenstuik

Dec 7, 2019

Capital One Arena

Washington, D.C.

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Rozenstruik Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

5,686 – second weakest UFC on ESPN card

UFC Fight Night cards on ESPN (before that FOX) range between 8,400-5,600 points, with an average Fight Night card ranking 7,100

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN – 9:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights (five rounds):

Alistair Overeem (45-17, 1 NC, #4 ranked heavyweight) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (9-0, #18 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Marina Rodriguez (12-0-1, #17 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Cynthia Calvillo (8-1, #6 ranked women’s strawweight

Women’s Bantamweights:

Aspen Ladd (8-1, #8 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Yana Kunitskaya (12-4, 1 NC, #16 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Bantamweights:

Cody Stamann (18-2, #13 ranked bantamweight) vs Song Yadong (14-3, 2 NC, #12 ranked bantamweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights:

Rob Font (16-4, #10 ranked bantamweight) vs Ricky Simon (15-2, #15 ranked bantamweight)

Welterweights:

Thiago Alves (23-14, #65 ranked welterweight) vs Tim Means (28-11, 1 NC, #54 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:

Billy Quarantillo (12-2) vs Jacob Kilburn (8-2)

Featherweights:

Bryce Mitchell (11-0, #44 ranked featherweight) vs Matt Sayles (8-2, #49 ranked featherweight)

Early Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:45 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Joe Solecki (8-2) vs Matt Wiman (16-8, #79 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Mallory Martin (6-2) vs Virna Jandiroba (14-1, #32 ranked women’s strawweight) *** WINNER VIA SUBMISSION ROUND 2 (1:16)

___________________________________

Light Heavyweights:

Makhmud Muradov (23-6) *** WINNER VIA TKO PUNCH ROUND 3 (4:09)

vs Trevor Smith (15-9, #43 ranked light heavyweight)

