UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Rozenstruik Results

By December 7, 2019

By: |


UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Rozenstuik
Dec 7, 2019
Capital One Arena
Washington, D.C.

 

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Rozenstruik Fight Card

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

5,686 – second weakest UFC on ESPN card 

UFC Fight Night cards on ESPN (before that FOX) range between 8,400-5,600 points, with an average Fight Night card ranking 7,100

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN – 9:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights (five rounds):
Alistair Overeem   (45-17, 1 NC,  #4 ranked heavyweight) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik   (9-0, #18 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Marina Rodriguez    (12-0-1, #17 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Cynthia Calvillo  (8-1, #6 ranked women’s strawweight

Women’s Bantamweights:
Aspen Ladd   (8-1, #8 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Yana Kunitskaya  (12-4, 1 NC, #16 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Bantamweights:
Cody Stamann   (18-2, #13 ranked bantamweight) vs Song Yadong   (14-3, 2 NC, #12 ranked bantamweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights:
Rob Font  (16-4, #10 ranked bantamweight) vs Ricky Simon   (15-2, #15 ranked bantamweight)

Welterweights:
Thiago Alves   (23-14, #65 ranked welterweight) vs Tim Means   (28-11, 1 NC, #54 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:
Billy Quarantillo   (12-2) vs Jacob Kilburn   (8-2)

Featherweights:
Bryce Mitchell   (11-0, #44 ranked featherweight) vs Matt Sayles   (8-2, #49 ranked featherweight)

 

Early Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:45 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:
Joe Solecki   (8-2) vs Matt Wiman   (16-8, #79 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Mallory Martin   (6-2) vs Virna Jandiroba   (14-1, #32 ranked women’s strawweight) *** WINNER VIA SUBMISSION ROUND 2 (1:16)

___________________________________

Light Heavyweights:
Makhmud Muradov   (23-6) *** WINNER VIA TKO PUNCH ROUND 3 (4:09)

vs Trevor Smith   (15-9, #43 ranked light heavyweight)

 

 

 


