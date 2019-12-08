NFL

Stephon Gilmore, Sammy Watkins trade punches during in-game fight (Video)

Stephon Gilmore, Sammy Watkins trade punches during in-game fight (Video)

NFL

Stephon Gilmore, Sammy Watkins trade punches during in-game fight (Video)

By December 8, 2019

By: |


Click Here to Claim your $10 in FREE Draft Kings Credit!
(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Two former teammates went at it on the field during Sunday’s Patriots-Bills game — starting as a shoving match, ending up as a fight with punches exchanged.

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore and Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins were once teammates as members of the Buffalo Bills, so they obviously went at it a number of times during practice.

It appeared that history boiled over into Sunday’s game, as the two got tangled up at the end of a play in the second half. First it began as a shoving match, with the two grabbing jerseys, and more — then it devolved into a bit more on the ground, with some punches exchanged.

Cooler heads prevailed, and neither player was ejected, but we can expect a fine handed down by the league for each one.

NFL, Patriots, Promoted

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More NFL
Home