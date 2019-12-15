Bronny James drains game-winning shot against LeBron's high school (Video)

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)
It’s rare that a high school game gets as much play as Saturday’s showdown between Sierra Canyon and St. Vincent-St. Mary, but the matchup generated plenty of headlines with good reason.
Not only were there a number of young stars on the court, some of which will be lighting it up in college in just a few years, but what was crazy was that LeBron James’ son, Bronny, suited up to play against his former high school.
And, just like LeBron, Bronny came up huge in the clutch. He stole an inbounds pass and drove coast-to-coast, finishing with a layup to give Sierra Canyon the lead, after they were previously trailing.
LeBron sure was fired up about Bronny’s performance.
Sierra Canyon ended up winning, 59-56, and Bronny was named MVP of the game.
What a night for the James clan.
Comments